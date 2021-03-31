Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow 2021 episodes, games and how to watch online

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is back for a new series in 2021 - here's all you need to know.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow sees the brilliant Alan Carr at the helm of five of the nation’s all-time favourite gameshows.

Advertisements

The series will see contestants hoping to win either big-cash rewards or top-of-the-range prizes. Alongside the entertaining, hilarious and nail-biting contests that viewers know and love, each episode will climax with an all-new epic endgame, bringing these iconic shows bang up to date.

The Price is Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, Bullseye and Play Your Cards Right all return - plus this time a set of plucky contestants will also put their musical knowledge to the test on new addition and beloved classic, Name That Tune.

Watch Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow on TV and online

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow starts on TV on Saturday, 3 April at 8:35PM and continues weekly on ITV.

Alongside watching on TV, episodes are available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub right here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+ here for up to 30 days after episodes air.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow episodes

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow will air for 11 episodes throughout 2021.

Advertisements

The series will launch with a celebrity special of the legendary Play Your Cards Right. The big-name couples vying to win the jackpot for their charity of choice include Harry & Sandra Redknapp, Nicola Adams & Ella Baig, Martin & Shirlie Kemp and Catherine Tyldesley & Tom Pitfield.

This will be followed week-by-week with the return of all the UK’s favourite gameshows from the first series, with contestants from the general public taking on a different game show each week.

The initial run of eight episodes concludes with another celebrity special and will then be followed by three more specials to air later in the year.

Alan Carr said: “I am so super-excited to be back with my Epic Game show, frankly its nice to be just out the house, but to start the run with 'Celebrity Play Your Cards Right’ is just what we need right now.

"A perfect storm of nostalgia, family fun and with the chance to win 30,000 pounds for charity - I dare you not to be on the end of your sofas shouting Higher and Lower!”

Advertisements

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Picture credit: © Talkback/ITV