Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Coleen Nolan - how to watch online

The new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories continued this week (18 March) with Coleen Nolan.

In each episode of the series, Piers will delve into the lives and minds of his guests, all of whom have enjoyed lengthy careers under the glare of the media spotlight.

The latest celebrity in the hot seat was TV presenter and singer Coleen Nolan.

In this raw and emotional interview, Coleen looks back at her extraordinary life in the spotlight; from her first stage appearance, in Blackpool, at the age of two to selling more than 25 million records with The Nolans and becoming a regular panellist on Loose Women.

She opens up about the cancer ‘curse’ that has devastated her family and reveals that she is considering a mastectomy after seeing three of her sisters battle the disease, including Bernie, who passed away in 2013.

Coleen also talks about her two marriages and how she's now dating in her mid-50s and reflects on the violence she and her sisters experienced at the hands of their alcoholic father and how Jimmy Savile invited her to his hotel room when she was 14 years old.

Other guests appearing in the series include award-winning actor and writer Rupert Everett, reality star Gemma Collins, presenter and actress Trisha Goddard, and world champion ex-boxer Chris Eubank.

Watch Piers Morgan's Life Stories online

Piers Morgan's Life Stories currently airs on ITV on Thursday nights at 9PM.

You can catch up on Coleen Nolan on Piers Morgan's Life Stories via the ITV Hub HERE or via Amazon Prime with ITV Hub+ HERE.

Additionally, you can watch episodes live as they air online via the ITV Hub

This episode was the last in the current series. Future episodes are to be confirmed.