Channel 5 announces return to Our Yorkshire Farm with 20 new episodes

Channel 5 will return to Our Yorkshire Farm with 20 new episodes of the hit series.

The channel has announced a new two-year deal with Our Yorkshire Farm’s shepherdess, Amanda Owen.

Advertisements

It follows Our Yorkshire Farm becoming Channel 5's highest rated factual programme of 2020 with an average consolidated rating of 3.2 million viewers.

Confirming the new series today, Channel 5 said: "The series, which first aired in 2018, has garnered immense popularity over the years for its heart-warming and refreshingly honest portrayal of family life in the countryside.

"Viewers and critics have praised Amanda and Clive Owen’s unique parenting style as they raise their nine ‘free-range’ children on their 2,000-acre remote hill farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

"Our Yorkshire Farm demonstrates Channel 5’s continued commitment to the nations and regions, particularly in Yorkshire, where it has invested over £20m since 2015. The channel’s support for the regions is aligned with a substantial viewership outside of London, Yorkshire, North West, Border, and Eastern Regions of the UK."

Daniel Pearl, Commissioning Editor, Channel 5 said: “Our Yorkshire Farm is such a special programme. It’s more than just a heart-warming documentary, it is a deeper exploration of family bonds, parenting styles and the desire among so many of us to live closer to nature. The Owens are a true inspiration and I can’t wait to see what these next two years will bring.”

Natalie Wilkinson, Executive Producer, Renegade Pictures added: “As a dedicated production team, we are excited to continue developing the delightful storylines and to maintain our production values, which makes it feel like a beautiful, warm family drama, evolving from an observational documentary.”

Advertisements

The fourth series of Our Yorkshire Farm will air on Channel 5 in Spring 2021.

Picture: Channel 5