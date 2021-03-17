In My Skin series 2 confirmed for BBC Three

In My Skin will return for a second series on BBC Three, it's been announced.

The show - which recently picked up Best Drama at the RTS Programme Awards - debuted a pilot episode in 2018 before a first series in 2020.

A new series has been confirmed by the BBC, continuing to follow the story of Bethan (Gabrielle Creevy), the Welsh teenager living a double life as she negotiates mental illness, friendships and sexuality.

The BBC tease: "The new series finds Bethan as she is embarking on her last year of school, preparing to unleash herself on the big bad world. She navigates the heady highs of falling in love with her dream woman and planning to fly the nest, all while still desperately trying to hide the violent, unsafe reality of her home life.

"Bethan is faced with the question of sacrificing her own happiness for the sake of her mother (Jo Hartley) which takes her on a journey that forces her to finally find a way to live in her own skin."

Shane Allen, Controller or BBC Comedy Commissioning said: “In My Skin is written and executed with its heart on its sleeve and brings compassion and humour to a world laced with vulnerability. The show portrays a contemporary Welsh spirit which connects with audiences all over the UK as it’s authenticity punches through.”

Kayleigh Llewellyn, Writer and Executive Producer, commented: “I cannot wait to finish telling Bethan’s story, or ‘the tricky second album' as I like to call it. I’ve been sat at my laptop every day for months writing the scripts, oscillating between laughing uproariously and ugly crying.

"Granted that could also be to do with the global pandemic, but I hope the end product will have a similar effect on our audience. I am incredibly lucky to be working with a coven of brilliant women on this show, and we’re particularly excited to have Molly Manners joining the team to direct series two.

"Molly is an incredible talent and we’re thrilled to have ensnared her.”

You can watch the first full series of In My Skin on BBC Three online here.

Outside the UK, In My Skin premiered in the US on Hulu.