The Handmaid's Tale season 4 coming to Channel 4 in the UK

The Handmaid's Tale season four will come to the UK on Channel 4 in 2021.

Channel 4 will return to Gilead in 2021 with the fourth series of the multi-Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award winning series The Handmaid’s Tale airing later this year.

An exact UK release date for the fourth season, which streams on Hulu in the US, is to be announced.

Before then, Seasons 1-3 of the critically acclaimed smash hit will be made available to watch online via All 4 ahead of the launch of season 4.

Golden Globe and Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, The West Wing) will reprise her role as June Osborne, who chose to return to the patriarchal regime of Gilead to rescue her daughter Hannah rather than save herself and escape at the end of season three.

Season four will also see the return of Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story) as Commander Fred Waterford, Yvonne Strahovski (Dexter) as his wife Serena Joy, Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls) as Emily Malek, Madeline Brewer (Black Mirror) as Janine Lindo, Amanda Brugel (Snowpiercer) as Rita, Ann Dowd (Hereditary) as Aunt Lydia, O-T Fagbenle (Maxxx) as Luke Bankole, Max Minghella (The Mindy Project) as Nick Blaine, Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black) as Moira Strand and Bradley Whitford (Get Out) as Joseph Lawrence and Sam Jaeger (Take Me Home) as Mark Tuello.

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale first premiered in 2017.

A fifth season has already been confirmed to be in the works.

Seasons 1 to 3 are also currently available to watch online via Amazon Prime Video.