First Dates Hotel 2021 new series start date as Channel 4 show returns

First Dates Hotel is back for 2021 with a new series - here's all you need to know.

Fred Sirieix and the team return for a new series, as singletons from across the UK check in to lookfor love in the sun.

The rooms are fully booked and manager Fred Sirieix and his team of cupids are on hand to ensure that every whim of the singletons is fully met.

Watch First Dates Hotel 2021 on TV and online

The 2021 series of First Dates Hotel will start on Wednesday, 24 March on Channel 4 at 9PM.

Episodes will air on TV weekly at 9PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 player, where all past episodes are also available to watch.

The second episode of the new series will also be available to watch on All 4 after the first airs on TV.

First Dates Hotel spoilers

In first episode of series 6 airs on Wednesday, 24 March.

24-year-old Thalia is getting her pre-date tan on. A string of unhappy relationships has left Thalia with a phobia of kissing - but for the right man, she'd give it a go. Her date with 25-year-old Essex lad Jack gets off to a great start when they discover a shared love of sharks.

Meanwhile, 79-year-old Tony, who was born on the day when World War II started, has had a colourful life. He was widowed seven years ago, and is looking for someone to share his twilight years.

He's paired with the glamourous Lesley, a fellow East Ender. But a surprising difference of political opinions threatens to derail this date late in the day.

Rural Wiltshire-born horse lover Winston says being 'the only gay in the village' makes meeting potential dates difficult. But he's in for a shock when the 'other gay in the village' walks into the bar.

Picture: Channel 4