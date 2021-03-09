Stacey Solomon to front new BBC One home improvement show

Stacey Solomon is to front a new lifestyle and home improvement show on BBC One.

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon is a new six-part series which will air later this year.

Advertisements

The series is described as a "nationwide spring clean" as six families set about on a mission to declutter their homes, transforming them in the process by upcycling and repurposing what they already have.

Stacey will be joined by a crack team of expert friends - organiser extraordinaire Dilly Carter, carpenter and upcycler Robert Bent, and cleaning fanatic Iwan Carrington - who love nothing more than a supersize sort out.

The BBC share: "Together they’ll makeover Britain’s cluttered homes by first stripping them bare, then laying all their possessions out in a giant warehouse resembling an art installation of their entire lives, before asking the families to let go of thousands of their possessions.

"Emotions will run high as the families must decide what to keep and what to let go of. The items that the families’ part with will be recycled, donated or sold.

"Once sorted, Stacey and her team will beautifully reorganise their home by cleaning, upcycling and putting systems in place for the possessions they decide to keep. Each of the team has their own unique cleaning quirks and tidying tips that viewers will be able to take away and implement in their own homes."

Stacey Solomon said: “There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home, but once I’ve done it there’s nothing more satisfying. One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them.

"I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard!”

Advertisements

Emily Smith, BBC Commissioning Editor, added: “After filming a successful pilot last year, we’re so excited for this series with Stacey and her team.

"It’s amazing what they can do to turn homes around without having to spend loads. As well as all the useful and inspiring ideas, it’s ultimately a series about families and modern life which we can all relate to.”