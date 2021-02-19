Death In Paradise series 11: Will BBC One show be back for more episodes?

Death In Paradise just wrapped up its tenth series - and fans already want to know if there will be more.

Set on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, crime drama Death In Paradise has been on air for a decade now.

The new tenth series had eight episodes - but is more on the way?

Will Death In Paradise return for series 11?

There's good news for Death In Paradise fans with the BBC having confirmed both series 11 AND series 12 of the show.

Series 11 and 12 will see cast regulars and new faces alike descend on Saint Marie, delving into a world of mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles that have gained Death In Paradise its reputation as a shining example of the crime drama genre.

The show's Executive Producer Tim Key said: “We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story.

"Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again - we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Casting for series 11 of Death In Paradise is to be confirmed.

Watch Death In Paradise on TV and online

Death In Paradise season 10 premiered on BBC One in January with eight new episodes. The last episode aired on Thursday, 18 February.

You can catch up with all episodes available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

As well as the latest series you can catch up with all past series at the time of writing.

Who stars in Death In Paradise series 10?

Series 10 of Death In Paradise welcomed back Ralf Little as D.I. Neville Parker, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as D.S. JP Hooper and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

They were joined by Josephine Jobert who returned in the role of D.S. Florence Cassell and newcomer Tahj Miles who played 18-year-old petty criminal Marlon Pryce.

In a special return, Sara Martins reprisde her role as fan favourite, D.S. Camille Bordey for a two-episode story arc.

Meanwhile guest stars for season 10 included Jason Manford, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelvin Fletcher, Luke Pasqualino, Patrick Robinson, Danielle Vitalis, Laura Aikman, Steve Edge, Luke Bailey, Lia Williams, Prisca Bakare, Eleanor Fanyinka, Richard McCabe, Franc Ashman, Bryony Hannah, Faye McKeever, Jim Caesar, Adrian Schiller, Niamh Cusack, Shalisha James-Davis, Delroy Atkinson, Sean Gilder, Lewis Reeves, Kellie Shirley and Karen Bryson.

