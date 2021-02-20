Love Island Australia start date as season 2 comes to ITV2 in the UK

Love Island Australia will return to ITV2 this month with its second series.

With Love Island UK having been off air for more than a year now, ITV2 has lined up a perfect replacement.

Advertisements

“It’s the Love Island you love, just with a different accent!” says a teaser released by ITV2.

Season 2 of Love Island: Australia will be broadcast on the channel this Spring with a start date confirmed for Monday, 1 March 2021.

Just like with the UK version, episodes will air nightly at 9PM. You'll also be able to watch online via the ITV Hub.

The Australian version of the UK’s favourite dating show is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.

Just like the UK show, the series sees a bunch of sizzling Aussie singles embark on the ultimate summer of love, leaving the Australian winter behind them, as they take up residence in a luxury villa.

For season 2, Love Island Australia moves to Fiji rather than Mallorca where the first season and UK series is filmed.

Advertisements

Playing the definitive game of love, the Aussie Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding romance. But as new bombshells arrive on the Island, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?

As for the UK Love Island, its future hangs in the balance.

After last year's series was cancelled completely due to the pandemic, ITV boss Carolyn McCall has admitted there's a risk this year's series may also not go ahead.

The channel's chief executive told Radio 4's The Media Show: "We will want to put Love Island on air because it’s been off air for a little while. We didn’t do it last summer.

"We are looking at all our options at the moment. The pandemic makes it hard."

The UK version of Love Island typically begins in July and airs on ITV2.

Advertisements

For now, you can stream all past series of Love Island UK on the ITV Hub or on BritBox here.

Picture: ITV

More on: TV