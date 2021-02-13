Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over series 2 reveals families for new episodes

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is back for a brand new series in 20221 - here's all you need to know.

The hit show, which first debuted in 2019, sees the investigative reporter spend 72 hours in the company of extraordinary characters

Series 2 will be coming to UKTV's W channel later this year, with an exact start date to be revealed.

Ahead of the series, the families who will welcoming Stacey have been revealed...

Tradwife

Felipe and Lillian have created a home life that follows the extremely traditional lifestyle or 'tradlife'. Putting her career ambitions to one side, Lillian has become part of a growing movement of 'tradwives' - meaning she prefers to take a submissive role in her marriage to husband Felipe.

As head of the household, Felipe is responsible for providing all the family income; while Lillian's role is to be a 1950s-style housewife, cooking, cleaning, ironing, home-educating their two young children and deferring to "the boss" in all decisions.

Strictly Orthodox Jewish Family

Rabbi Mordechai and his American-born wife Blima are parents of nine children, aged between one and 16. As members of the Hasidic Jewish movement, Chabad, they live a strictly Orthodox Jewish lifestyle at home - adhering scrupulously to ancient rules covering everything from diet to marital relations.

But theirs isn't an inward-looking or isolated life: Mordechai ministers to a congregation of 800 families across the community with various levels of observance.

Eco Warriors

Environmental campaigner and aristocrat Roc purchased the remote Hebridean island of Gometra 25 years ago and moved into a derelict house with his four children. Gometra has been his main residence ever since and he spends the majority of his time living there, alongside a handful of other people who live in the few other renovated cottages on the island.

Roc and his children are staunch environmentalists, rejecting mains electricity and most of the trappings of twenty-first century life. They chop their own firewood, grow their own food and wash all their clothes in a bucket. But Roc and three of his children - Blue, Savannah and Lazer - do sally out to the mainland. They make a 17-hour journey to London (involving an eight-mile walk, two ferries, two buses and three trains) to help lead the controversial Extinction Rebellion and HS2 campaigns.

Child Model

Professional model Keisha and Nigerian millionaire Kunle have two children together. Their youngest, Dior, is the epitome of a star of the future; forthright, articulate and bubbly. This young girl is following in her mother's footsteps and is already well on the way to becoming a successful model - a career path she first embarked on when she was still only three years old.

Living with Down's Syndrome

Welsh couple Dom and Kellie weren't fully prepared for the challenges that they would face when their two sons, Lucus and Alexander, were diagnosed with Down's Syndrome and cerebral palsy respectively.

Their eldest daughter, Isabella, used to get upset by how frustrated Lucus would become as he struggled to communicate, so she learned Makaton sign language, and it became part of the family's everyday life. 13-year-old Isabella and her brother have now become social media stars - as they share their relationship and teach Makaton to her 15 thousand YouTube subscribers.

The British Lion King

29-year-old Reece has always loved animals and grew up surrounded by horses and domestic pets. But this didn't soften the shock to Reece's family four years ago when, right next to the family home in the quaint village of Strelley in Nottinghamshire, he installed a cage full of big cats.

Since then, his collection of exotic and dangerous animals has only expanded, and his menagerie now includes two lions (Rocky and Rora), a puma (Rogue), 26 squirrel monkeys, two wallabies and a capybara.

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over returns to W later this year.