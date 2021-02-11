Piers Morgan’s Life Stories is back for 2021 with a brand new series - here's all you need to know.

Piers returns to once more delve into the lives and minds of his celebrity guests.

Advertisements

The ‘King of Conversation’ himself talks to each of the famous faces in depth in hour-long episodes devoted to each celebrity.

Each show will see Piers delve into the lives and minds of these illustrious individuals - all of whom have enjoyed extraordinary careers and the ups and down of life, under the glare of the media spotlight.

Episodes will air Thursdays at 9PM on ITV from 11 February 2021. You can watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories episodes 2021

Episode 1 - Gemma Collins - 11 February

The new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories returns with an emotional, surprising and at times hilarious interview with the Queen of reality, Gemma Collins.

Episode 2 - Chris Eubank - 18 February

In this emotional interview the former Middleweight and Super Middleweight Champion of the World Chris Eubank recalls the fight in which his opponent, Michael Watson, who joins Piers and Chris in the audience for the interview, received a catastrophic brain injury that left him wheelchair bound.

Episode 3 - Trisha Goddard - 25 February

Trisha Goddard joins Piers Morgan to look back at her complex life and career. The star, whose confessional TV show ran for 11 years in the UK, talks about finding out that the man she called dad wasn’t her biological father and how her mother took the secret to her grave.

Further guests for the series are award-winning actor and writer Rupert Everett and singer and Loose Woman Coleen Nolan, with their episode air dates to be confirmed.

Advertisements

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Thursdays at 9PM on ITV.

Picture: ITV