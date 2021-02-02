Annika cast revealed for new drama coming to Alibi

The cast for upcoming Alibi drama Annika has been revealed.

Annika is based on the hugely successful Radio 4 drama and follows the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed, as she heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit.

Advertisements

Nicola Walker (The Split, Unforgotten) plays DI Annika Strandhed, Jamie Sives (Guilt, Frontier) plays DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung (The Nest, Roadkill) plays DC Blair Ferguson and Ukweli Roach (Blindspot, Humans) as DS Tyrone Clarke.

Joining them are Kate Dickie (The Nest, The Cry) as DCI Diane Oban, and Silvie Furneaux (Limbo) as Annika Strandhed's daughter, Morgan.

A teaser of the new drama shares: "This specialist unit is tasked with investigating the unexplained, sometimes brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland.

"Throughout the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter."

Annika is currently filming in Scotland.

The six-part series will air on UKTV's Alibi later this year.

Advertisements

Alibi is available on Sky 132/826, Virgin 126/200, BT 312/382, TalkTalk 312, TV Player On demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk.

Picture: (L-R) Nicola Walker as Annika Strandhed, Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke, Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson and Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews

More on: Alibi Annika TV