Bloods release date and trailer from new Sky comedy revealed

Bloods start date, cast and first look trailer

Posted by Josh Darvill
New Sky comedy Bloods has a confirmed release date and first trailer!

The brand new show will follow a pair of seemingly mismatched paramedics and their fellow ambulance station colleagues through the life-saving world of a south London emergency service

BAFTA nominated Samson Kayo (Famalam, Truthseekers) and Golden Globe nominated Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous, Little Voice) star in the six-part original as tough-acting loner Maleek and his over-friendly divorcee paramedic colleague Wendy respectively.

All episodes will be available from 10 March, 2021 on Sky One and NOW TV.

For now you can watch a first look trailer below...

Further cast includes Lucy Punch, Julian Barratt, Adrian Scarborough, Kevin Garry, Sam Campbell and Aasiya Shah.

A teaser about the series shares: "When tough-acting loner Maleek is paired with over-friendly divorcee Wendy, their partnership looks dead on arrival. But pretty soon they’re giving each other life support.

"With heart-warming characters, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy’s struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics."

Samson Kayo said: “I’m super excited to show the world Bloods especially because I almost became a paramedic. Lucky for the NHS, I chose to play the character instead! I’m looking forward to hopefully bringing a bag of laughs to Sky with the lovely team at Roughcut who have some quality comedies under their belt!”

Jane Horrocks added: “I am very much looking forward to working on Bloods and being paired with the extremely funny Samson Kayo. I know nothing of the world of paramedics, but maybe I need to overcome my fear of blood before I start.”

