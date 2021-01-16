Bulletproof series 4 confirmed for Sky One and NOW TV

Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters will return for a fourth series of Bulletproof.

They will reprise their roles as Aaron Pike and Ronnie Bishop for eight new episodes on Sky One and NOW TV.

Advertisements

The fourth series will follow the upcoming three-part special Bulletproof: South Africa which starts on 20 January.

A teaser for the fourth series reads: "Bishop and Pike are set to be implicated in a grisly murder, leaving their jobs, lives and families hanging in the balance.

"The pair must use every ounce of skill and tenacity to bring down the most untouchable villain they’ve ever faced."

Filming will take place later in 2021 in London.

Noel Clarke said: “We are ecstatic that Bulletproof has been commissioned for yet another season.

"It is a testament to the hard-working cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes making it all happen. We work hard to bring you something entertaining and heartfelt and we hope you enjoy it when it returns!”

Advertisements

Ashley Walters added: “I am so pleased we can continue the journey of Bishop and Pike.

"This show has stood the test of time because of the heart we put into it. We really appreciate the support we have had from all that have watched. See you again soon.”

Produced by British independent, Vertigo Films, Bulletproof is a hugely successful Sky Original show, becoming one of the highest rating titles on Sky One since launching in 2018.

Allan Niblo, co-founder of Vertigo Films, commented: “Bulletproof is a show that pushes the boundaries, and this series will be bigger, bolder and more rebellious than ever, giving viewers something they haven’t seen before.

"Bulletproof has a unique combination of action and humour, and with Noel and Ashley, a partnership like no other. We can’t wait to share their journey with audiences once again.”

Paul Gilbert, Executive Producer at Sky Studios, added: “This brand-new action-packed adventure for Bishop and Pike will feel truly epic and put their relationship to the ultimate test.

Advertisements

"We can promise something spectacular and truly entertaining, reflecting Sky’s commitment to offering our viewers world-class drama they cannot find anywhere else.”

Picture: Sky