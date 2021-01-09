Keeping Faith series 3 - third and final season of BBC drama on its way

Keeping Faith will return for a third and final series, the BBC has confirmed.

Filmed in both English and Welsh, Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher follows lawyer, wife and mother Faith who fights to find the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her husband.

Season 3 filmed was 2020 and is now its way to TV - here's all you need to know...

Keeping Faith series 3 release date

Series 3 of Keeping Faith is currently scheduled to air on TV on BBC One Wales February 2021 and will be available across the UK exclusively on BBC iPlayer. An exact release date is to be confirmed.

The Welsh language version, Un Bore Mercher previously premiered in November 2020 on S4C. You can watch online here.

Series 3 has six episodes in total.

Keeping Faith series 3 cast

Series 3 will see Eve Myles return as Faith Howells, Bradley Freegard as Evan Howells and Mark Lewis Jones as Steve Baldini.

Olivier award-winning Celia Imrie (Victoria Wood as Seen on TV, Dinnerladies, Best Exotic Marrigold Hotel) will be joining the cast.

As for what season 3 has in store, a short teaser reads: "It's been 18 months since we last saw life in Abercorran, and Faith and Evan's divorce and custody battle goes from bad to worse.

"She tries to be positive as Faith juggles being a mother and a lawyer. Then someone from her past returns and threatens her happy future."

BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning Nick Andrews said of series 3: "Keeping Faith is a fantastic show and I’m delighted that it will return for a third series. A record breaker on iPlayer, it has a passionate following of fans and is characteristic of the high quality drama being produced in Wales right now and enjoyed by people across the UK.

"Looking ahead, the pace of great made-in-Wales telly shows no sign of slowing down."

Amanda Rees, S4C Director of Content, added: "S4C is thrilled to see the return of Un Bore Mercher in 2020. This pioneering drama is hailed as one of S4C's Originals, and the award-winning thriller, set in the heart of one of Wales' most beautiful landscapes, has raised the profile of Welsh drama across the world."

Pictured L-R: Catherine Ayers, Celia Imrie, Bradley Freegard and Hannah Daniel