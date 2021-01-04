A contestant on Beat The Chasers walked away with £50,000 in tonight's latest episode.

Accountant Kat Glennie-Soares from Essex took home the huge cash prize after defeating all five chasers in just over 30 seconds.

Beat The Chasers is hosted by Bradley Walsh and stars all five of The Chasers - Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace - appearing together for the first time ever.

Kat only got £1,000 in her cash builder but decided to gamble for £50,000 by taking on all five of the chasers.

Following her victory, Kat shared: "When I’d watched it I’d always thought, they are obviously the most intelligent people in the quizzing world, and my thoughts were that it doesn’t really matter how many you face. They know the answers.

Kat Glennie-Soares on Beat The Chasers with Bradley Walsh. Picture: ITV

"And when you watch the normal Chase you see how one of them can easily thrash anyone. And they are obviously so clever. So the only thing I’ve got on my side is if you are against more, they might trip each other up, or the wrong person answers, which works to your advantage."

She added: “Also, I needed to win enough to pay for a wedding. So, I knew I was always going to go against at least four. When the offers came I thought I might as well go for it.

"You’re only going to be there once, aren’t you? It was almost an easier decision in that all of the time offers were the same."

And Kat confessed: "In the end I had no idea. It was such a shock to me that I’d won. That’s why I was so emotional!"

Series 2 of Beat The Chasers is currently airing nightly on ITV at 9PM.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.

On Beat The Chasers, contestants start with the Cash Builder where they face five multiple choice questions each worth £1,000.

Contestants are then given the option of playing between two and all five Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

Over the past decade, The Chase has become the country's most popular quiz, attracting millions of viewers in Daytime and picking up multiple awards, including a National Television Award for Best Quiz 2019.

