The O.C. available to watch online via All 4 from January

All four seasons of The O.C. will be available to watch online from 22 January 2021.

It will join other US Teen Dramas on the streaming service including Dawson’s Creek, 90210, One Tree Hill and Freaks and Geeks.

The multiple award-winning show presents the lives of a group of friends and family whose lives have forever been changed by the arrival of an outsider to their affluent oceanside community of Newport Beach in Orange County, California.

When Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) was taken in from the streets of Chino by then public defender Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher) and his wife, Kirsten (Kelly Rowan), the Cohens had no idea how Ryan's arrival would change their lives and the lives of those around them.

Their son, Seth (Adam Brody), found a friend and brother in Ryan to share his quirky way of looking at the world – and the trials and tribulations of winning the heart of Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson), his lifelong crush.

Meanwhile, Ryan has fallen in love with the beautiful girl next door, Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton). But their romance is ill-fated, and constantly tested by the young lovers' inability to escape from their pasts.

Created by Josh Schwartz, The O.C. also stars Melinda Clarke, Tate Donovan, Alan Dale, Chris Carmack, Autumn Reeser and Willa Holland.

