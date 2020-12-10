ITV has confirmed three more years of road trips for Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix.

The trio and their trusty RV will be hitting the road with two newly commissioned series and two Christmas specials.

The two new series will air in 2022 and 2023 with the two Christmas specials in each year. A third series and Christmas special are already confirmed to air 2021.

Gordon Ramsay said: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me?

"Just joking. Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred?

"We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland, and I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again!"

Gino D’Acampo added: “‘I am absolutely delighted that I will be making more fantastic shows together with my friends, as this programme starts to go seriously global.”

Fred Sirieix enthused: “I can’t wait to get back on the road with my two amigos. The party will never end!”

The group's last trip saw them head across America with an average audience of 6.6 million viewers tuning in when it aired in April this year.

For now, you can soon watch the trio as they head to Lapland for their 2020 Christmas special.

Cameras followed Gordon, Gino and Fred as they went husky sledding, snow mobile racing and ice swimming before tracking down Father Christmas and his elves in their workshop.

The 75-minute special ‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa’ will air Wednesday, 16 December at 9PM on ITV.

Nicola Lloyd, Commissioning Editor Factual Entertainment at ITV, said: “Despite how it sometimes looks, Gordon, Gino and Fred miss each other when they’re apart, so we’re making sure they have plenty of time together – provided we can capture their adventures for viewers to enjoy.

"There is so much more for them to explore and we look forward to seeing their unique bond grow as they head off on more epic trips in the coming years.”

Picture: ITV