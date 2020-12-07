Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Celebrity Specials are coming to ITV - here's who's on the line up and when they're on TV.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? returns to ITV this Christmas with two Celebrity Specials.

With Jeremy Clarkson returning as host, the first special sees Piers Morgan and Jordan Banjo try to answer 15 questions and become the first ever celebrity to win the £1,000,000 prize for charity.

In the second celebrity special Prue Leith, Kym Marsh and Ronni Ancona take a seat in the famous chair and put their knowledge to the test in front of the nation.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity Specials air Boxing Day (Saturday, 26 December) at 9:30PM and Sunday, 27 December at 9:15PM on ITV.

Just like in the main show, each of the celebrities will be faced with 15 questions, ranging from £100 to £1,000,000 and will have four lifelines to help them along the way.

Current filming restrictions mean no audience is present for the recordings so the lifelines will be 50:50, Ask The Host and the celebrities will have two Phone a Friend lifelines.

With the US version of the show celebrating their first ever Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? winner this week - Chef and TV personality David Chang won $1 million for charity - will any of these celebrities be able to match him and scoop the top prize?

Jeremy Clarkson said: “We have a great line-up of celebrities for these two special episodes. Even I’d heard of most of them. There was Pru Leith who was warm and wonderful and great fun, and Piers Morgan who was… also on the show.

"Without giving too much away, there was some skilful game play, some wild stabs in the dark and some moments of toe curling embarrassment. So why not grab a mince pie, put your feet up and tune in!”

Will someone come out triumphant and win big on Boxing Day for their chosen charity? Or will they leave red faced with embarrassment?

