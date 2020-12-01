BBC One has confirmed its Christmas line up of TV for 2020.

The channel has unveiled its line up of specials, films and festive programming for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Highlights include a new special episode of Worzel Gummidge, Miranda Hart's Games With Showbiz Names, Blankety Blank with Bradley Walsh, Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas Countdown, Call The Midwife and - of course - EastEnders.

There will also be Christmas specials of Mrs Brown's Boys, The Wheel, The Repair Shop and The Great British Sewing Bee.

Meanwhile films airing over the festive period include the Kung Fu and Madagascar franchises, Coco, Brave and Dunkirk.

See the full Christmas TV schedule below...

Christmas Eve - Thursday 24 December

9:00AM - Kung Fu Panda

10:25AM - Kung Fu Panda Holiday

10:45AM - Kung Fu Panda 3

12:35PM - Moana

2:15PM - Cars 3

4:15PM - Paddington 2

5:55PM - Worzel Gummidge: Saucy Nancy

6:55PM - The Wall Versus Celebrities

7:45PM - Would I Lie To You? at Christmas

8:15PM - EastEnders

8:40PM - Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special (Repeat)

9:45PM - Miranda's Games With Showbiz Names

10:15PM - Have I Got 30 Years For You

11:15PM - The Two Ronnies Sketchbook

Christmas Day - Friday 25 December

8:55AM - The Gruffalo

9:25AM - The Gruffalo's Child

9:50AM - Lou

10:00AM - Christmas Day Service

11:00AM - The Snail and the Whale

11:25AM - Zog

1:10PM - Inner Workings

1:15PM - Early Man

2:35PM - Zog and the Flying Doctors

3:00PM - The Queen's Christmas Broadcast

3:10PM - CoCo

4:45PM - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

6:00PM - Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel

7:00PM - Blankety Blank Christmas special

7:40PM - Call The Midwife

9:10PM - EastEnders

10:05PM - Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

Boxing Day - Saturday 26 December

08:55AM - Madagascar Escape 2 Africa

10:15AM - Penguins of Madagascar

11:35AM - Madly Madagascar

12:00PM - Football Focus

1:20PM - Brave

2:45PM - Match Of The Day Live - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

5:00PM - Grease

6:45PM - The Repair Shop At Christmas

7:45PM - The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special

8:45PM - EastEnders

9:05PM - Dunkirk