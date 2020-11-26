Big Boys: Channel 4 announces new comedy series

Channel 4 has announced new six-part comedy series Big Boys.

The series will be created and narrated by Jack Rooke and stars Dylan Llewellyn as a uni fresher, trying to find his tribe whilst still finding himself

The show centres on an unlikely friendship between sweet, shy, closeted Jack (Dylan Llewellyn, Derry Girls) and boisterous, laddish and ever-so-slightly mature student Danny (Jon Pointing, Plebs).

Channel 4 tease: "Jack has spent the past year at home with his wonderful, potty-mouthed mum. He’s been grieving for his father and she for her husband, but the time has now come for him to take his place at the local uni.

"There he meets his roommate Danny as the pair are thrown together during Freshers week, watched over by an entirely over-enthusiastic Student Union head. Jack and Danny are at significantly different places on the spectrum of masculinity but closely bond during the inevitable chaos and frenzy of a first year."

Big Boys is based on comedy writer Jack Rooke’s award-winning live comedy shows 'Good Grief’, 'Happy Hour’ and ‘Love Letters’.

Jack Rooke, creator and writer said: “As a kid I‘d stay up late to sneakily watch something a bit ‘queer’ on Channel 4.

"I‘d ask Dad: ‘Why does that bloke have his face in that other bloke’s lap?’ and he’d grin and say, ‘They’re just having a fun time!!’

"Now I am thrilled to have my first comedy series with Channel 4, writing and narrating Big Boys, based on the teen years after losing my dad with all the ups and downs of grief, sexual discovery, freshers’ week and making one very special best mate. (And I’ll be sure to include some of my own ‘fun times’ too!)”

Laura Riseam, Comedy Commissioning Executive for Channel 4 added: “We are delighted to be working with Jack and the team on Big Boys.

"Jack’s natural ability to find humour in grief brings a beautifully specific POV to something universal and important.

"He has already had us in bits and we haven’t even started filming yet!”

An air date and further casting is to be confirmed.