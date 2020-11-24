Ghost 2020 Christmas Special confirmed for BBC One

Ghosts will be coming to BBC One with a Christmas Special later this year.

The show follows a cash-strapped young couple who inherit a grand country house, only to find it is both falling apart and teeming with the ghosts of former inhabitants,

Following the end of series 2 earlier this year, a Christmas special has been confirmed for this festive period on BBC One.

The episode will star writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond. The cast also includes Lolly Adefope and Katy Wix.

A teaser for the one-off episode reads: "It’s Christmas at Button House, and as Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) are hosting his family for the first time, Mike is determined to make it perfect. However his plan to make his parents relax may be optimistic.

"Alison is also determined to deliver the best Christmas ever for the living and the dead, although the latter aren’t filled with festive cheer. It turns out Christmas just isn’t that much fun when you’re deceased.

"A new arrival in the house forces Julian (Simon Farnaby) to confront past wrongs and as he delves into memories of his former life, he has a revelation that could help the ghosts rediscover the real message of Christmas."

An air date for the Christmas special is to be confirmed.

Pictured: Robin the Caveman (Larry Rickard), Mary (Katy Wix), Thomas Thorne (Mat Baynton), Kitty (Lolly Adefope), Alison (Charlotte Ritchie), Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), The Captain (Ben Willbond), Pat (Jim Howick, Lady Button (Martha Howe-Douglas) and Julian (Simon Farnaby). Credit: BBC/Monumental Television/Guido Mandozzi