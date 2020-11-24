Hear'Say 'in talks to reunite 20 years after ITV's Popstars'

Pop group Hear'Say are reportedly in talks to reunite 20 years after they first formed on ITV's Popstars.

The five-piece made up of Danny Foster, Myleene Klass, Suzanne Shaw, Noel Sullivan and Kym Marsh achieved instant success after the show with their hit single Pure and Simple.

Their debut album went straight to Number 1 but the group lasted little more than a year together, announcing their split in 2002.

Since then its members have gone on to enjoy varying solo careers in acting, presenting and musical theatre.

But they could be set to get back together to celebrate the group's 20th anniversary.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper that current talks involve a number of live shows and possibly a TV documentary.

However the insider said that Myleene Klass is unlikely to be a part of the comeback.

They said: "After much consideration, Myleene politely said that after a lot of thought she didn’t think the time was right for her.”

It follows Kym Marsh announcing earlier this year that she was taking a break fro Coronation Street after 13 years.

Kym will be temporarily stepping down from her role as Michelle Connor on the ITV soap after more than a decade.

In a statement, Kym said it was an "incredibly difficult decision" to say goodbye for now but wanted to move on to other roles.

"When I was lucky enough to be offered four episodes I could never in my wildest dreams have thought I’d be here 13 years later," she explained. "It’s been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to explore some other roles."