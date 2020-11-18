Six famous faces will take on The Wall with three celebrity specials confirmed.

The BBC has announced a trio of Celebrity specials of The Wall to air later in 2020.

The Wall is the ultimate combination of strategy, knowledge and luck, hosted by EastEnders star Danny Dyer and voiced by TV legend Angela Rippon.

Each of the three specials will feature different celebrity pairings as they go head to head with The Wall to win money for their chosen charities.

The three specials will feature:

Presenter and filmmaker Stacey Dooley alongside Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Former footballers turned pundits Chris Kamara and John Barnes.

Television presenter Alex Brooker who will be teaming up with actress and presenter Sally Lindsay.

Jo Wallace, Acting Controller of Entertainment Commissioning at BBC said: “The Wall is without doubt the biggest opponent anyone can face on TV and it will be a lot of fun seeing if these six famous faces can rise to the challenge in these three special episodes.”

Richard Hague, Creative Director at programme makers Remarkable Television, added: “The Wall is ready and waiting for these famous faces to come and have a go.”

In addition to these celebrity episodes, viewers can expect to see more willing couples who will face The Wall in 2021.

You can watch up and watch recent episodes of The Wall online via BBC iPlayer here.