Celebrity Crystal Maze 2020 start date, episodes and line up of celebs

Celebrity Crystal Maze will be back on Channel 4 for 2020 with brand new episodes.

Maze Master Richard Ayoade will be back to guide a glittering array of fearless famous faces through the Aztec, Eastern, Futuristic and Industrial Zones as they take on 30 brand new games in the hope of collecting all-important crystals.

In each episode, the five celebrity contestants will take on a host of skill, physical, mental and mystery challenges, in the hope of winning crystals that can be exchanged for time in the iconic Crystal Dome.

The first episode of the new series will air 10PM on Thursday, 3 December on Channel 4 and continue weekly on Thursday nights.

Celebrity Crystal Maze 2020 episodes and line up

Episode 1 - 3 December

The line up will feature TV presenter Laura Whitmore as captain with comedian Chris Ramsey, dancers Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, and former rugby player Gareth Thomas taking on the maze. Big risks pay off for the celebrities who break several course records along their way through the maze - but will it all pay off when they enter the dome?

Details on further episodes and line ups are to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the whole series will be available to stream or download for free on All 4 following the first episode.

Alongside the new celebrity series, The Crystal Maze also currently airs Sunday nights on E4 featuring members of the public.

Watch The Crystal Maze online

You can watch past episodes of The Crystal Maze online for free (in the UK) now via the All4 player.

Both the celebrity and 'civilian' series are available together with the Christmas specials.

In all, over 40 episodes are currently available to stream.

