Loose Women becomes Loose Men to mark International Men's Day

Loose Women will welcome an all male panel for International Men's Day this Friday.

For the first time in Loose Women's 21-history, the show will become Loose Men for a special episode to coincide with International Men’s Day on November 19.

Marvin Humes will helm a panel made up of Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, singer Ronan Keating, and radio and TV presenter, Roman Kemp.

The special show forms part of Loose Women's Stand by Your Men campaign, focusing on male mental health.

ITV say: "As well as sharing their own personal experiences, the Loose Men will be delving into the biggest issues of the day and also interviewing one of Hollywood’s most popular leading men, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey."

Marvin Humes said: "With everything going on in the world right now there's never been a more important time for men to be open and honest about their mental health. I'm looking forward to anchoring the first ever Loose Men and raising awareness of the importance of men opening up like women do."

Iain Stirling added: "We know that men typically find it harder to discuss their anxieties, especially with other blokes. I’m looking forward to changing the conversation and can’t wait to join the other Loose Men.

"Hopefully we can inspire any men watching to talk about their feelings too and not keep things bottled up. Also a huge thank you to everyone at Loose Women for allowing us to use their platform for this very worthwhile cause!"

Ronan Keating commented: "I've long been a big fan of the Loose ladies, so it’s an honour to become a Loose Man for the day. I’m looking forward to joining Marvin, Iain and Roman and delving into all the topics, as well as tackling those important issues us blokes often shy away from talking about. It’s going to be a great show!"

Roman Kemp added: "When Loose Women asked me to join their first all-male panel, I jumped at the chance. The ladies have left us very big shoes to fill, but we’ll do them proud. I can’t wait to enjoy some classic Loose laughs and shine a light on the importance of us guys opening up about mental health."

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: "We’ve had several men join us as honorary Loose Men over the years, but this is the first time we've handed over the entire show to the guys - and it's for a very important reason.

"Our Stand By Your Men campaign, which is part of our award-winning mental health campaign Lighten The Load, has been raising awareness about how vital it is that men talk as openly about their struggles as we do on Loose Women.

"International Men’s Day is the perfect opportunity to bring that message to the forefront and our Loose Men Marvin, Iain, Roman and Ronan are just the panel to do it. They'll also be joined by Hollywood legend Matthew McConaughey, in what's set to be a show like no other."

Loose Women airs weekdays on ITV at 12:30PM.