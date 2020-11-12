Piers Morgan's Life Stories will be back for a new series on ITV in 2021 - here's the line up of guests.

The new series of episodes will be on TV in early 2021 with an exact start date to be confirmed.

In each episode of the new five-part series, Piers will delve into the lives and minds of his guests.

The guests on the new series are award-winning actor and writer Rupert Everett, daytime TV queen Trisha Goddard, singer and Loose Woman Coleen Nolan, reality TV diva Gemma Collins and world champion ex-boxer Chris Eubank.

The ‘King of Conversation’ himself talks to each of these famous faces in depth in hour- long episodes devoted to each celebrity.

Each show sees Piers delve into the lives and minds of these illustrious individuals - all of whom have enjoyed extraordinary careers and the ups and down of life, under the glare of the media spotlight.

The new series will see Piers reach the iconic milestone of recording 100 episodes of this iconic show since first airing in 2009.

Previous guests have included Sir Elton John, Sir Cliff Richard, Kim Cattrall, Sir Rod Stewart, Mary Berry, Sir Richard Branson, Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell, Nigel Farage, Mel B, James Corden, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Captain Tom Moore, Gordon Brown when he was Prime Minister, Sir Mo Farah and Lionel Richie; to name but a few.

Watch Piers Morgan's Life Stories on TV and online

Piers Morgan's Life Stories typically airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on ITV, with the 2021 schedule to be confirmed.

You can catch up on recent Piers Morgan's Life Stories episodes via the ITV Hub HERE or via Amazon Prime with ITVHub+ HERE.

Additionally, you can watch episodes live as they air online via the ITV Hub

