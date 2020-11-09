Hospital 2020 episodes from new series on BBC Two

Hospital returns to BBC Two for a new series this week - here's all you need to know.

Following a two-part Coronavirus special earlier this year, a new series of six episodes begins on Monday, 9 November.

The sixth series of the BAFTA-nominated documentary will air weekly at 9PM on BBC Two and online via BBC iPlayer.

With lockdown lifted, the staff at London’s Royal Free Trust struggle to pick up the pieces as they grapple with the extraordinary challenge of operating within the new Covid-19 landscape.

Following the human stories behind the headlines of staff and patients alike, the series explores the unintended cost of effectively closing the doors of the NHS, as fears rise over the number of people who may die, not because of Covid-19 but due to delay in the diagnosis and treatment for life-threatening conditions.

Hospital 2020 episodes

Episode 1 - 9 November

The first episode explores the impact on patients from the NHS having to prioritise their response to the national pandemic above almost everything else. During the pandemic, most of the Trust’s work in their three hospitals was completely halted in order to allow it to cope with nearly 2,000 patients with Covid-19.

It’s now August, and the Royal Free London must enforce strict new Covid protocols, including social distancing, Covid testing and Covid-secure ‘pathways’ for patients who enter the hospital. Although there are mounting waiting lists, the new restrictions mean the hospital’s activity is down by 50%, causing huge waits for diagnosis and treatment despite NHS staff’s tireless efforts.

Episode 2 - 16 November

It is mid-summer, and the trust has a target of getting all services back to 90 per cent of their pre-Covid activity and all within strict new infection control guidelines. The NHS has mounting backlogs, and departments across the trust are battling for scarce theatre slots while trying to prioritise their volume of cases.

They are doing everything they can to treat as many patients as possible safely, but when at any moment staff can be sent home to isolate because of a suspected Covid diagnosis or contact, the immensity of the challenge is clear.

At Barnet Hospital, a large team meeting is underway when a clinician is informed he has tested positive for coronavirus. He must leave the site immediately, while the hospital's infection control team spring into action to identify who has had ‘significant contact’ with him and must therefore also go home and isolate for 14 days. Any positive result has the power to take out swathes of staff and have a huge impact on the hospital and its patients.

Episode 3 - 23 November

Patients with kidney disease who are on dialysis and waiting for a transplant are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 - a quarter of the hospital’s dialysis patients who caught the virus during the first wave of the pandemic died.

Four months later, as infection numbers have dropped, and alongside the implementation of new infection-control protocols, the service is finally able to start again. The department, desperate to maximize on this window, have performed three months' worth of transplants in five weeks. But as the hospital begins to see numbers rise once again, how long can they continue to offer these life-changing operations?

Details on further episodes will be confirmed in due course.

Hospital airs on Monday nights at 9PM on BBC Two and you can watch online via BBC iPlayer.