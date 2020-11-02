Jodie Turner-Smith to play Anne Boleyn in a new Channel 5 drama

Jodie Turner-Smith is to play Anne Boleyn in a new Channel 5 drama.

The three-part mini series will tell the story of Boleyn's relationship with Henry VIII from her perspective.

Advertisements

Simply titled Anne Boleyn, the show has been described as a "propulsive psychological thriller" which will explore the final months of Boleyn's life up until her execution.

Further casting includes Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry), Barry Ward (Des) and Jamael Westman (Animals).

Eve Hedderwick Turner will write the series while Lynsey Miller will direct.

Jodie Turner-Smith said: “I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen.

"Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination.

Advertisements

"In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today.

"I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”

Channel 5 boss Ben Frow added: “It is no secret that I’m a huge Anne Boleyn fan and we know she’s a proven success as a subject with factual and film audiences.

"This project re-frames her story as a propulsive psychological thriller, told from a new perspective, with top talent like Jodie Turner-Smith attached.

"It was simply too irresistible to say no to and I’m very excited to see the finished product.”

Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell, creative directors for producers Fable Pictures, commented: “Eve’s drama challenges all the conventions of who we think Anne Boleyn was and shines a feminist light on her story.

Advertisements

"We’re absolutely thrilled to have the magnetic Jodie Turner-Smith on board to encapsulate Anne’s determination to be an equal among men and to pave a path for her daughter.

"We feel that history has side-lined the voice of this ambitious Queen in favour of the men who brought her down, and that Lynsey Miller’s beautiful, intimate vision will put Anne’s gaze at the heart of the piece.”