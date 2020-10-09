BBC Two announces two new Simon Reeve travel shows

BBC Two is to air two new travel series with adventurer and author Simon Reeve.

The BBC say the the two shows will "satisfy the appetites of viewers who are craving escapism, as well as those looking for adventure a little closer to home this year."

Advertisements

The first, Cornwall With Simon Reeve, is a two-part exploration of the glorious county as it emerged from lockdown, investigating what the future holds for one of Britain’s favourite tourist destinations. The series will air on BBC Two in November.

The second, Incredible Journeys With Simon Reeve, takes a look back at some of the most remarkable and remote destinations Simon has visited, from arctic glaciers to tropical reefs, from the forests of Borneo to the deserts of central Asia.

The four-part series will air on BBC Two later in the winter.

Simon Reeve said: “Events this year have knocked us all for six, and travelling the planet has become a bit tricky. So in these two series we thought it was a good time for me to look back, and also have a look at life closer to home.

Advertisements

“Travelling around Cornwall I met so many fantastic characters who were warm and welcoming, talked with incredible honesty, and challenged my stereotypes of the county and really made me think.

“In Incredible Journeys I wanted to reflect on the joy of travel, show viewers some of the most inspiring people I’ve met, and share what I’ve learnt about the challenges and solutions for our incredible planet.

"The pandemic has put a stop to many of our travels, but eventually the pandemic will pass, and we will start travelling again. I can’t wait.”

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two, commented: “Simon is one of the faces of BBC Two, so I’m delighted that he’s returning to our screens with these two very different series.

"Cornwall promises to bring his unique curiosity and intelligence to the stories closer to home, whilst Incredible Journeys will allow the audience to reflect on some of the most ambitious travel journalism in modern television.”

Advertisements

In the mean time you can catch up with Simon Reeve Around the World on BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC Two