The Jonathan Ross Show is back tonight for 2020 on ITV - who's on the line up and what time is it on?

As always, Jonathan will be joined in the studio by a number of big stars from the worlds of music, film, sport and comedy.

So who's on the show tonight, Saturday, October 17?

The Jonathan Ross Show episodes and tonight's line up

The Jonathan Ross Show's line up tonight features comedian and actress Katherine Ryan, one of the nation’s best-loved broadcasters Clare Balding, and the stars of the hotly anticipated horror comedy series Truth Seekers - Nick Frost and Samson Kayo.

Plus, the legendary worldwide chart-topping singer Billy Ocean will be chatting and performing some of his greatest hits in the studio.

Scheduled to appear in the next episode (October 24), are comedian Russell Howard, classical singer Katherine Jenkins and actor Daniel Mays. Rapper Dizzee Rascal will be chatting and performing.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Watch The Jonathan Ross Show on TV and online

The Jonathan Ross Show airs tonight, October 17 at 10.15PM on ITV.

New episodes will continue weekly on Saturday nights.

If you can't catch it live on TV, you can watch live online or catch up on ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, tickets to be in the audience are available now online from SRO Audiences.

The show films on Wednesday nights at Television Centre, White City, London.

Due to current guidelines, the show will be filmed in front of a socially distanced audiences with household groups sitting together.

