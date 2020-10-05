Hey Tracey! first look as new series returns to ITV2 with Joel Dommett

Hey Tracey! returns to ITV2 tonight and here's a first look at the opening episode.

Comedian Joel Dommett is back with a second series of his crazy quiz show Hey Tracey! for ITV2, where we see more celebrities make more hilarious prank calls to win cash for members of the public.

The first show of the series welcomes presenter and radio DJ Melvin Odoom, model Christine McGuinness and Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp on one team and singer and reality star Megan McKenna, Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedy actress Verona Rose on the other.

You can watch a first look at the new series in the clip below.

Hey Tracey! starts tonight at 10PM on ITV2

In real life if you don’t know the answer to a question you can ask Siri or Alexa, but in this show unfortunately you’re stuck with Tracey our very own virtual assistant. Played by comedy writer and performer Donna Preston, if the celebrities don’t know the answer to Joel’s unusual questions, they can enlist help from Tracey.

Each time the celebs summon her help, Tracey can connect them with someone in the real world that might know the answer. Less phone-a-friend, more like comedy cold calling.

So, if the celebrities want to win big, they’d better make sure they say… “Hey Tracey!”