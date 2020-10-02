Children in Need will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special telethon this November.

Taking place on Friday, November 13, the spectacular night of fun and fundraising on BBC One will be packed full with sketches, performances, Appeal films and appearances from some of the nation’s favourite faces.

The night of entertainment will also include a special segment as Children in Need does The One Show hosted by Alex Jones who will be joined by Children in Need’s Ade Adepitan MBE.

As well as a jam-packed appeal show and dedicated programming across the BBC, a one-off special, Children in Need: 40 Fabulous Years, will also be broadcast on BBC One.

Hosted by Ade Adepitan MBE, the programme will celebrate the previous appeal shows in 40 bite-sized chunks, including the funniest and the greatest moments from the last four decades. Featuring many faces from across the years, including those who have benefited from the public’s generosity, the programme promises to be a celebration of all things BBC Children in Need.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, commented: “We know times are tough, and this year’s Appeal will be a chance to share some hope, inspiration and laughter, whilst raising much needed funds to help change young lives.

"This year’s appeal is an important opportunity for us all to show that we are right behind the UK’s children and young people, because right now, the coronavirus pandemic has made life even harder for them.

"As ever, we are immensely proud to be part of the BBC family where once again this brilliant partnership - which at its very heart is all about togetherness and kindness - will enable disadvantaged children and young people to get the support they need to thrive.”

Jo Wallace, Acting Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, added: “BBC Children in Need is a very important part of the BBC’s year and I’m so thrilled we’re still able to bring the appeal night to screens for its special 40th anniversary.

"Whilst understandably the show will look and feel a little different this year, viewers can still expect a night full of entertainment for the whole family whilst raising money for an incredibly important cause.”

Peter Davey, Executive Producer BBC Studios, said: “With everything going on, the need for Pudsey has never been greater and the BBC’s desire to fundraise for Britain’s most vulnerable children and young people with a spectacular night of television that has never been stronger.

"In these extraordinary times, this year’s BBC Children in Need TV appeal will look a bit different, but just like The Big Night In earlier this year it will deliver all the entertainment and star names the audience expect on these big, inclusive TV fundraising events.”

Further details on what to expect will be announced in due course.