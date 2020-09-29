Game of Talents: New talent game show coming to ITV

A new TV series will combine the excitement of a talent show with all the fun of a game show.

Game of Talents will see contestants try to discover the secret talents of the public for a chance to win a big money prize.

The series is being made by Thames - producers of Britain's Got Talent and Supermarket Sweep - and will air on ITV.

They explain: "Each episode will see contestants team up with a celebrity favourite as the pairs work together to try and figure out the surprising and often bizarre hidden talents of eight mystery performers.

"So, can they really spot the opera singer from the weightlifter, or the acrobat from the fire eater based solely on their appearance and some intriguing clues along the way? Game of Talents merges the excitement of a talent show with all the fun of a gameshow where viewers can play along at home."

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames, said today: “Game of Talents is a winning format and we can’t wait to bring it - along with lots of laughs, surprises and fun – to a UK audience.

"The show has a unique combination of performances mixed with game play that will entertain families ranging from young and old and everyone in between.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV added: "This programme offers a different and hilarious take on the talent show and we can't wait to bring it to our viewers in 2021."

The show, which has proven a huge hit in other countries, will make its debut in the UK in 2021. You can apply to get involved in the show, by emailing [email protected]