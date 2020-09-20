The BBC has denied claims that Still Open All Hours has been cancelled.

Still Open All Hours started in 2013 as a spin-off to the original series of Open All Hours which aired in four series between 1973 to 1985.

After airing more than 40 episodes across six series in seven years, it was rumoured that the show had been cancelled by the BBC.

But a spokesperson for the channel said: "There is no truth in this and discussions on future episodes are ongoing."

As for when Still Open All Hours series 7 could start on TV, the BBC said that filming this year had been stopped due to the pandemic.

"The safety and wellbeing of all those involved in Still Open All Hours is our number one priority, and we have been unable to film this year due to [the pandemic]," they told Chortle.

With the show currently on pause, Sir David is quoted as saying: “It’s a shame.

"There was an audience who loved it and we enjoyed bringing the madness of the characters to the screen."

Still Open All Hours stars David Jason as grocery shop owner Granville with further cast including James Baxter, Lynda Baron, Stephanie Cole, and Maggie Ollerenshaw.

All episodes of Still Open All Hours are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer here.

