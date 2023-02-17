Still Open All Hours cancelled after six series on BBC One

Still Open All Hours has been cancelled after six series, the BBC has confirmed.

Still Open All Hours started in 2013 as a spin-off to the original series of Open All Hours which ran for four series between 1973 to 1985.

After airing more than 40 episodes across six series in seven years, the BBC has announced there are currently no plans for more.

David Jason in Still Open All Hours. Credit: BBC

A seventh series had been commissioned in 2019 but production was stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

At the time, the BBC denied rumours the show had been axed and said that “discussions on future episodes are ongoing.”

However the broadcaster has now officially confirmed there won’t be another series.

They said in a statement to the British Comedy Guide: “There are currently no plans for new episodes of Still Open All Hours.

“We’d like to thank the cast and crew for six wonderful series, which are all available to view on BBC iPlayer.”

Sir David was previously quoted as saying: “It’s a shame.

“There was an audience who loved it and we enjoyed bringing the madness of the characters to the screen.”

Still Open All Hours stars David Jason as grocery shop owner Granville with further cast including James Baxter, Lynda Baron, Stephanie Cole, and Maggie Ollerenshaw.

All episodes of Still Open All Hours are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer here.