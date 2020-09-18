Too Close cast confirmed for new ITV psychological thriller

ITV have announced the lead cast for their upcoming psychological thriller Too Close.

First announced in 2019, Too Close follows a forensic psychiatrist assigned to work with a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing.

Advertisements

The three-part series is written by author and actress Clara Salaman based on her novel of the same name.

Emily Watson will star as forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson while Denise Gough will play Connie Mortensen.

Thalissa Teixeira has also been confirmed for the cast as Ness Jones, Connie's best friend.

They will be joined by James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.

A synopsis of the mini-series teases: "Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. She’s worked with her fair share of high security patients. However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close.

Advertisements

"Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents.

"Emma tries to understand Connie and her complicated relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness Jones, which seems to have made her snap. But as Emma tries to discover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour, it seems that her attempts to see justice done may destroy her instead."

Ruth Kenley-Letts, Chief Executive of programme makers Snowed-In Productions, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we’re finally shooting Too Close.

"We’ve assembled such a talented cast and crew for Clara Salaman’s brilliantly compelling and gripping adaption of her novel and we’re so excited to be working with Polly Hill at ITV. We can’t wait to get started.”

Filming is currently underway in London.

Advertisements

The drama is based on the novel of the same title published under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

It will be directed by by Bruce Goodison (Born to Kill, Doctor Foster, Home Fires), story produced by Jenny van der Lande and produced by Letitia Knight (Flesh and Blood, Dark Heart, Vera).