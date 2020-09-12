TOWIE spoilers: Amy Childs makes her return to Essex!

Watch Amy Childs make her return to The Only Way Is Essex in a first look clip of Sunday's show.

TOWIE returns at 9PM on ITVBe this Sunday evening (September 13) for the start of its tenth anniversary series.

The Only Way Is Essex is back and despite months of lockdown, drama has still been brewing amongst this glamorous crowd.

Essex royalty Amy Childs returns to the scene, but it appears there is some unresolved drama between her and another familiar face, Bobby. Can the pair put their differences aside?

You can watch a first look clip in the video below...

Elsewhere in Sunday's opening episode, Chloe S shares with Olivia and Diags that her and bestie Pete are no longer speaking. Is it too late for them to save their friendship?

Yaz and Lockie rekindle their romance after years of ups and downs, but Amber is keen to make sure Lockie’s intentions are genuine.

Chloe B’s presence in Essex continues to send shockwaves through the group, as Ella suspects she has been spending time with her ex-boyfriend. Power couple Frankie and Harry also come to blows over an exchange between Chloe B and Harry.

Meanwhile, Gatsby is self-isolating at home after arrive from Los Angeles, as the crowd do their best to virtually involve him in what's going on around Essex.

The Only Way Is Essex returns Sunday, 9pm on ITVBe

You can also watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.