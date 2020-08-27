ITV has confirmed series 11 of Vera and when it plans to air on TV.

Brenda Blethyn will reprise her role in six feature length episodes of award-winning drama Vera

Two of the six feature length episodes will film this autumn until Christmas for broadcast in 2021 with the remaining four episodes filmed from spring 2021 for broadcast in 2022.

Teasing the new series, ITV say: "The eleventh series opens when the body of well-respected local builder, Jim Tullman, is found beaten to death on the steps of the Collingwood Monument. DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) questions how such a seemingly beloved and imposing figure could be attacked so viciously.

"The mystery deepens when she discovers that Tullman was due to testify in court as the key witness in a violent assault. Could these two crimes be connected?

"As Vera delves deeper into Jim Tullman’s life she discovers unresolved bitterness between his estranged wife Barbara and doting son John Paul, while tensions with old family friends Gary and Lesley Clayton threaten to spill over. Vera must see through the web of family grievances, jealousies and lies to ensure justice is done."

Alongside Blethyn as Vera, the cast will see Kenny Doughty return as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline Williams.

Filming will follow all of the latest health and safety protocols.

Brenda Blethyn said: “I’m really looking forward to working on the next series of Vera.

"The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra precautions in place we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.”

ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “Vera is one of ITV Drama's most loved series so we're delighted it’s returning to production.

"We can't wait to welcome the brilliant Brenda Blethyn and the rest of the cast back on to our screens for what promises to be an exceptional series eleven.”

As always, the six self-contained crime stories will be inspired by the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves, who received the Diamond Dagger Award at the Crime Writer’s Association in 2017 for a lifetime achievement for sustained excellence.

