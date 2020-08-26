The Cleaner: Greg Davies to star in new BBC One comedy series

Greg Davies is to write and star in a brand new comedy series on BBC One.

The six-part series will see Greg play Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work: as a crime scene cleaner he is responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

The BBC share: "Wicky works for Shropshire-based cleaning contractors Lausen and is usually found, together with his baby-blue pickup truck, at crime scenes after the police have concluded their detective work.

"Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes the gruesome mess at the scene of the crime. When carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people: from the victim’s relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances, to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he’s a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans."

Greg Davies said: “As a young man I told a careers adviser that I wanted to mop blood up for a living or be a comedian. He told me with a giggle that neither were real jobs and I should consider learning a trade. Well he’s not laughing now is he?!*

"*sadly, he’s dead.

"I’m thrilled to be adapting this wonderful show with Studio Hamburg UK for BBC One and can’t wait to get cleaning.”

Shane Allen, Commissioning Controller Comedy, commented: “Greg has done a knockout job of repositioning this hit sitcom for the UK audience. Wicky is a thoroughly decent everyman whose differing work situation each week brims with comic flourishes and opportunities to test his moral fibre.

"As with Ghosts and The Goes Wrong Show we’re keen to back distinctive ideas that play with form and tone for a mainstream BBC One audience and take the sitcom in to unexpected new settings.”

The Cleaner based on the multi award winning long-running German comedy series Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner) created by Ingrid Lausund.

An air date for the series is to be confirmed.

Picture: BBC