Tipping Point 2020 new episodes start date confirmed

Tipping Point is on its way back to TV with brand new episodes.

Hosted by Ben Shephard, the teatime game show will launch its tenth series next month.

Brand new episodes of Tipping Point will air from Tuesday 1 September at 4PM on ITV

The series will continue weekdays in the slot.

A raft of new contestants from all over the country will be taking on the iconic Tipping Point machine, filled with counters worth thousands of pounds in a game of knowledge, skill and tactics, for the chance of winning up to £20,000.

This ITV series is full of the usual Tipping Point highs, lows and hilarious question answers. There will be groans of frustration when contestants don’t take the trade and realise what they could have won, but also tears of joy when the trade pays off and they walk away with £10k for their dream wedding or holiday of a lifetime.

But will we see another allusive double jackpot win?

Apply to be on Tipping Point

Applications to be a contestant on Tipping Point are currently open.

ITV say: "Tipping Point is returning for a 11th series and we are on the lookout for contestants.

"We are searching for outgoing people who want the chance to win thousands of pounds by using a combination of skill and judgement to master the machine.?

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out on the form online here.

Applications currently close on September 4.