His Dark Materials season 2 trailer, plot and new cast revealed

A first trailer from season 2 of His Dark Materials has been revealed.

Based on Philip Pullman’s acclaimed series of novels, the new TV adaption of His Dark Materials is written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, This is England ’88).

The first instalment - which premiered on BBC One last year - of His Dark Materials introduces Lyra, an orphan, who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology and magic are entwined.

The series 2 teaser includes footage of new series two cast members Andrew Scott (John Parry), Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi), Terence Stamp (Giacomo Paradisi) and Simone Kirby (Dr. Mary Malone) as well as the very first glimpse at the mysterious city of Cittàgazze.

A synopsis reveals: "In the second series of His Dark Materials, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown.

"In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them.

"Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary."

His Dark Materials season 2 will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with an exact start date to be confirmed.