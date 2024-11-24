Celebrity Antiques Road Trip series 13 line up confirmed

The ever-popular Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is back for its 13th series, and the latest line-up promises plenty of excitement and nostalgia.

This year’s series, which currently airs on Wednesdays on BBC Two and iPlayer, features a wide range of stars, from The Traitors’ schemers to Quadrophenia legends, iconic Gladiators, and even a former Speaker of the House of Commons.

They’ll all be hitting the road, pairing up with top antiques experts to hunt for hidden treasures and see who can make the biggest profit.

Full celebrity line-up

Anthea Turner and Darren Harriott

Harry Clark and Paul Gorton

Roxy Shahidi and Matthew Wolfenden

Jet (Diane Youdale) and Hunter (James Crossley)

John Bercow and Sally Gunnell

Phil Daniels and Leslie Ash

Nihal Arthanayake and Dev Griffin

Matthew Wright and Shazia Mirza

Glynis Barber and Michael Brandon

Charlotte Crosby and Louie Spence

Max Bowden and Danielle Harold

Nigel Planer and Alexei Sayle

Aled Jones and Moira Stuart

Lloyd Griffith and Rhys James

Bob Harris and Suzi Perry

Monty Panesar and Simon Weston

TV icon Anthea Turner is set to return for her second appearance on the show. This time, she’s joined by her comedian pal Darren Harriott, who she met on The Real Dirty Dancing back in 2022.

Anthea’s first appearance on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip was seven years ago, so fans will be eager to see if she’s picked up any tricks in that time.

Episode two, meanwhile, will be a reunion for two notorious figures from The Traitors, Harry Clark and Paul Gorton.

Harry walked away with £95,000 in the show’s second series, but can he outwit Paul again when it comes to bargain hunting?

Another standout pairing is former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, who will go head-to-head with Olympic legend Sally Gunnell.

But that’s not all. Gladiators icons Jet (Diane Youdale) and Hunter (James Crossley) are also dusting off their road trip gear.

This year’s line-up also brings plenty of reunions.

The stars of The Young Ones, Alexei Sayle and Nigel Planer, are set to team up once again, decades after the iconic sitcom aired.

And Quadrophenia fans are in for a treat as Phil Daniels and Leslie Ash reunite 45 years after the cult classic hit cinemas.

Reality TV lovers can look forward to Celebrity Big Brother stars Charlotte Crosby and Louie Spence reuniting as well.

Since its debut in 2011, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip has become a staple of BBC Two’s autumn schedule.

Produced by STV Studios, the show sees famous faces from all walks of life hit the road across the UK, guided by expert antiques dealers.

They explore hidden gems in search of rare finds, all in a bid to make the most money at auction.