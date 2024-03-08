New Saturday Night Takeaway spin-off show in the works

A brand new Saturday Night spin-off show is in the works.

A one-off pilot is set to be filmed of Ring My Bell, based on the segment of Ant & Dec’s weekly Saturday night TV series.

It sees people taking part in a series of games all filmed via video doorbells.

Typically, Ant & Dec will cross live to a video stream from an audience member‘s house. They will instruct neighbours who are watching the show live to take part in a race to get to the door first to win a cash prize.

Now the idea is set to become its own fully fledged TV show.

Simply called Ring My Bell, the show will NOT be hosted by Ant & Dec but rather unnamed “new hosts”. The pilot will film in London in March 2024.

A teaser from audience website ApplauseStore shares: “If you love Saturday Night Takeaway then you are going to LOVE this fantastic new game show that gives the public and our studio audience the chance to win big through a series of hysterical games played on Britain’s doorsteps.

“Presented by new hosts, it’s got all the familiar Saturday Night Takeaway magic whilst still being its very own separate show. So get ready Britain, it’s time to RING MY BELL!”

It’s not the first part of Saturday Night Takeaway to become its own series.

Stephen Mulhern fronts game show In For A Penny, which also originally started as part of Ant & Dec’s show.

For now, the last series of Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend on ITV1 and ITVX.