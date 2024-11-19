Mariah Carey and Rylan team up for festive show

This December, Mariah Carey and Rylan Clark are teaming up for a world-exclusive festive special, Mariah Meets Rylan, airing on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Marking the 30th anniversary of Mariah’s iconic Christmas anthem All I Want For Christmas Is You, the 55-minute special promises an entertaining, heartwarming, and revealing conversation between the global music icon and the beloved British presenter.

Filmed in Los Angeles, Rylan sits down with the Grammy-winning superstar to chat about her legendary career, her inspirations, and her enduring love for Christmas. Fans can expect Mariah to reflect on everything from the creation of her smash hit Hero and her pre-fame jobs to working with stars like Jackie Chan and Westlife and her musical inspirations, including Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and George Michael

Adding a playful twist, Rylan tests Mariah’s English accent and imagines her auditioning for a role in EastEnders.

Rylan said: “All my Christmases came at once this year when I got to sit down and interview none other than the Queen of Christmas! They say don’t meet your heroes, but Mariah was everything and more. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

To celebrate Mariah’s incredible legacy, BBC Two will dedicate an evening to her, featuring a newly extended edition of Mariah Carey at the BBC.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of Popular Music TV, BBC, commented: “Following the success of Cher Meets Rylan in December 2023, it’s a pleasure to be able to bring viewers another fantastically entertaining hour of Rylan in conversation with another music icon – Mariah Carey, in celebration of 30 years since her Christmas hit was released.”

Mariah Meets Rylan will air on BBC Two this December and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer following its transmission.