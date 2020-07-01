Want to watch The Office US online in the UK? Here's all you need to know.

The American version of the hit British comedy is now available to stream online via NOW TV here.

Every episode can be watched online from July 1 with the Entertainment Pass.

You can watch The Office US in the UK online via NOW TV here.

Alternatively, you can purchase episodes or series individually for download via iTunes here.

There's also a full series DVD box set available to buy.

The Office US aired for nine series and over 200 episodes between 2005 and 2013.

The Office US cast is led by Steve Carell as Michael Scott with Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, B. J. Novak as Ryan Howard and Ed Helms as Andy Bernard.

They're joined over the nine seasons are Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone, Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin, David Denman as Roy Anderson, Melora Hardin as Jan Levinson.

Also on the cast are Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, Paul Lieberstein as Toby Flenderson, Creed Bratton as Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson as Darryl Philbin, Ellie Kemper as Erin Hannon, Zach Woods as Gabe Lewis, Amy Ryan as Holly Flax, Catherine Tate as Nellie Bertram, Clark Duke as Clark Green, Jake Lacy as Pete Miller and James Spader as Robert California.