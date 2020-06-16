BBC One has announced a new feature-length drama focusing on the life of Anthony Walker.

Anthony Walker was a Liverpool teenager with a devout Christian faith and a love of basketball. Known to his family and friends for his humour, intelligence and compassion, Anthony was halfway through college with dreams of visiting America and studying Law at university.

On 29 July 2005 in Huyton, Merseyside, Anthony was murdered in a racist attack. He was 18 years old.

90-minute long drama Anthony is the story of the life he could have lived.

Anthony is written by multi-Bafta winner Jimmy McGovern (Broken, The Street, Cracker) inspired by conversations with Gee Walker, Anthony's mother.

Anthony Walker will be played by Toheeb Jimoh (The Power, Ted Lasso) and Rakie Ayola (Shetland, Noughts + Crosses) will portray Gee Walker.

Also on the cast are Julia Brown (World On Fire), Bobby Schofield (Knightfall), Stephanie Hyam (Bodyguard), Shaniqua Okwok (Small Axe), Robinah Kironde (The Widow), Dominique Moore (A Confession), Phina Oruche (Taken Down), Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls), Ade Ajibade (Intergalactic), Wesley Bozonga (Sliced), Leo Wringer (Black Earth Rising), Lorna Gayle (Carmilla), Jay Lycurgo (I May Destroy You), Josh Bolt (Last Tango In Halifax) and James Ledsham (Levelling The Score) who all play key roles in the film.

Gee Walker, Anthony Walker’s mother, said: “I went to Jimmy because I couldn't think of anyone more suited who could depict, highlight and draw attention to the hard messages of a life not lived - Anthony's unfilled dreams, his potentials and the many lives he would have impacted on - which now will never be realised.”

Jimmy McGovern added: “I'd known Gee Walker for many years and every time I had needed to write about loss or grief I had gone to her and she had always been generous with her time and her profound wisdom.

"But one day SHE came to ME and asked me to write about her beloved Anthony. I said, "Gee, if you're asking such a thing, I feel I have a God-given duty to do it." And so I did it.”

Toheeb Jimoh, who plays Anthony Walker, commented: “Anthony's story is a painfully tragic one but it's also full of hope, joy, promise and love. Jimmy's script captures that perfectly.

"I hope this film will serve as a tribute to Anthony and I feel truly honoured to have been asked to play him.”

Rakie Ayola, who plays Gee Walker, added: “I'm so grateful we've been able to shine a light on Anthony Walker's story with the blessing and generosity of his mother Gee Walker.”

Anthony will air on BBC One.