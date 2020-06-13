Gordon Ramsay 'to bring Hell's Kitchen back to ITV'

Gordon Ramsay is reportedly set to bring Hell's Kitchen back to ITV.

The famous chef fronted the reality series for its original outing in 2004 before launching the series Stateside.

Now Gordon is said to be returning to host a UK revival of the format, which sees celebrity contestants competing to be crowned the top chef.

The Sun reports that Gordon is in talks with ITV for a new series to potentially air in 2021.

"He’s always wanted to bring Hell’s Kitchen back to ­British TV and he wouldn’t want anyone else to be fronting its revival," a source shared. “Despite only hosting one series in the UK, it’s one of the shows with which he is most closely associated, mainly because his notorious temper produced some of its best moments.

“Despite Gordon making life a misery for many of the celebrities, famous faces are likely to be clamouring to sign up.”

Hell's Kitchen last aired in 2009 with Marco Pierre White at the helm.

The late Gary Rhodes and Jean-Christophe Novelli also fronted a series of the show which originally aired over five years.

The American version - which features members of the public rather than celebrities as contestants - has aired 18 series to date.

Seasons 1-15 of Hell's Kitchen US are available to stream in the UK on Amazon Prime Video here.