Play the The Chase at home! New online spin-off puts you against The Chasers

The Chase has launched a new online spin-off series, The Chase Extra.

The new show puts your knowledge to the test allowing you to face The Chasers from your living room.

Advertisements

Episodes of The Chase: Extra premiere every weekday at 6pm on The Chase's YouTube channel.

Each week will feature a different Chaser, starting with Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan while Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace will be next up.

As well as playing against The Chasers, the mini-episodes also feature a little dose of Bradley Walsh bloopers.

If you do well in the online game, you can put yourself forward for the real thing with applications to be a contestant on The Chase now open.

While filming is currently suspended due to the ongoing health crisis, you can still apply to be on The Chase online via the ITV website here for when production resumes.

Advertisements

ITV say: "As a contestant on the show you must answer general knowledge questions and play your tactics right in order to get yourself into the Final Chase, where you could win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds.

"However, standing in your way is the common enemy, the Chaser, hunting you down every step of the way.

"How will you fare against our famous five, can you beat them and go home with an equal share of the money or will the Chasers reign supreme?"

Alongside Jenny and Shaun, the current Chasers are Anne Hegerty (aka The Governess), Mark Labbett (The Beast) and Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman).

Now in its tenth year and and having reached over 1000 episodes, The Chase has seen global success, with versions made in 11 countries.

Advertisements

The Chase currently airs at 5PM on weeknights on ITV.

You can watch The Chase online for free (UK viewers) and catch up with past episodes on ITV Hub.