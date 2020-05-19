Breeders series 2: Sky confirms hit comedy will be back for more

Breeders will return for a second series, Sky has announced.

The critically acclaimed Sky original stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

Premiering earlier this year in March, the comedy explores the paradox that every parent knows but never admits; you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them.

Series one of Breeders is currently available on demand on Sky One and on streaming service NOW TV.

In the show, Martin plays Paul, a caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was. His partner in this impossibly steep parental climb is Ally (Daisy), who runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and can read a story to their children while she's technically asleep.

In the first series, Paul and Ally are juggling fulltime careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles).

When Ally’s estranged father Michael (Michael McKean) appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child, but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul’s own parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong), are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently….

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, said: “With scripts of this calibre, hilarity and honesty, and a cast lead by the uniquely relatable Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, it’s no surprise Breeders struck such a huge chord with viewers.

"Hats off to Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and the team – we can’t wait to give birth to a second series.”

Martin Freeman commented: “So pleased we get another go at Breeders. I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team... we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest.”

Chris Addison said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Sky and FX have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parenting trauma. That’s entirely because we’ve got more of the story we’re excited to tell and definitely not just because it’s basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny that."

Simon Blackwell added: "It was a thrill to be able to make the first season of Breeders - Sky, FX, our production team, crew and amazing cast made it a fantastic creative experience. So to be able to explore even more parental struggles in series 2 is the icing on a cake that we've checked carefully for any possible trace of peanuts."

